Please Pray for The Normand And Golden Family

Written by scoopsnews on July 2, 2020 – 3:39 am -

From Chris Golden:

Family was everything to her, and she was everything to her family. We were gathered around her bed tonight as she made her journey to that sweet bye and bye. We rejoice knowing she is suffering no more, and is now at peace where she always wanted to go.

Arrangements are forthcoming.

We at SGN Scoops are praying for the family. Please join us.

