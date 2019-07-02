Please Pray for The Worleys

Written by scoopsnews on July 2, 2019 – 8:28 am -

Hey Ya’ll! Would you please take a moment and stop what you are doing and whisper a prayer for MaryAnn Worley, wife of Master Peace Quartet’s, Bill Worley?

Mary Ann has been battling some health issues and they are in route to the hospital again.

Help us pray for answers, wisdom , and healing!

Thank you all!

Vonda/SGN SCOOPS

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related