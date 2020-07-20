Pray For Danny Riley

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 20, 2020 – 9:23 am -

From Gold City

Please be in prayer for Danny Riley as he undergoes surgery this morning. Most of you will remember Danny sustained injuries last year in a fall, including a broken left ankle and wrist. His wrist has done well, but he’s continued to have ankle pain that has not gone away. A recent MRI shows one of the bones has not healed. Today he is having surgery that includes several things including a bone graft procedure to hopefully correct this problem. Your prayers for Danny, Holly, their girls, and the medical staff are greatly appreciated.

