Pray For Danny Riley

From Gold City

Please be in prayer for Danny Riley as he undergoes surgery this morning. Most of you will remember Danny sustained injuries last year in a fall, including a broken left ankle and wrist. His wrist has done well, but he’s continued to have ankle pain that has not gone away. A recent MRI shows one of the bones has not healed. Today he is having surgery that includes several things including a bone graft procedure to hopefully correct this problem. Your prayers for Danny, Holly, their girls, and the medical staff are greatly appreciated.


