Pray For The Keffers

From The Keffers

Unbelievably, Amy’s husband has suffered a heart attack there in Maryland where they live in the last 30 minutes. He is being stabilized and then transported to greater DC for a heart cath at least. Everything is in emergency mode and flux right now, but, Amy, through her sobs asked me to PLEASE have folks to pray for Mike!!! Our family is under full blown satanic attack. I have had it suggested to me and I haven’t wanted to admit it or agree. But, I SURRENDER! We are under pure and clear attack of the enemy of our souls!! PLEASE PRAY! THANK YOU!

Updates at our facebook page HERE

