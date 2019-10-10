Prayer For The Reed Brothers

Prayer For The Reed BrothersWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on October 9, 2019 – 8:50 pm -
Ray Reed and The Reed Brothers are saddened to announce that Ray’s Son Joshua Reed got his ultimate healing and took wing to Heaven this morning at 10:29 am. Ray and all the family would like to thank each and every one of you who have prayed and held on with us for Joshua. Plans and arrangements will be announced soon. Please continue to pray peace and comfort over the Reed family at this extremely difficult time. Thank you!
