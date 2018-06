Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 29, 2018 – 8:53 am -

Please pray for Richie Rose (WKVG) today as he has his surgery. Praise God that he was a match for his sister Julie.

We are SGN Scoops are praying for both Richie and Julie and the entire family.

Please join us in prayer.

