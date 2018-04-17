Prayers for The Bush Family

Prayers for The Bush FamilyWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on April 17, 2018 – 9:10 pm -
From George W Bush
My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.
