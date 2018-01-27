Prayers for the Watson Family

Written by scoopsnews on January 27, 2018 – 4:00 pm -

Just want to take this time and let everybody know, We lost Dad this morning! We were in the process of giving him his breathing treatment and he just stopped breathing! God just took him peacefully..He received his ultimate healing!! As hard as it is for me to accept this, I am happy for him because he is now with our Lord and savior!! And he is seeing all the beauty in heaven! He fought a good fight and he’s no longer suffering!! We thank you all for your prayers and all the love and support everyone has shown us!! We ask that everyone continues today pray for us and our family! This I not goodbye…we will be together soon!! Again thank everyone for your prayers!!!

We at SGN Scoops love your Family Cole and we are praying!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related