Red Back Hymn Sing at Creekside

Written by scoopsnews on October 18, 2017 – 9:58 am -

Creekside 2017 welcomes the combined voices of artists singing the old hymns and welcomes all those who appreciate the Red Back songs to the third night of the Convention. Pigeon Forge is a close drive from many States and Creekside Gospel Music Convention anticipates a full house on Wednesday night.

To ensure your seat for this popular presentation, visit the Creekside website Here and reserve your FREE tickets HERE today for the Red Back Hymnal Choir evening of song!

For more information on tickets, lodging and special VIP tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 or rob@sgnscoops.com.

Find More Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2017 On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related