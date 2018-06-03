“Reflections of Grace” Auditioning For Vocalist

Written by scoopsnews on June 3, 2018 – 3:26 pm -

Reflections Of Grace Trio is searching for a female or male vocalist who can sing any harmony part and switch parts easily. You must be able and willing to sing 1 to 2 weekends a month and practice once or twice a month. You must live within 1 to 2 hours of Rome, Ga and be willing to travel. If interested please send a video or audio of you singing along with some detailed information about yourself to tlk6909@gmail.com

