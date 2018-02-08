Rhonda Groves House Benefit

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 8, 2018 – 8:38 am -

Eighth Day, The Griffins and Carolina Quartet are coming together for a benefit concert for our sweet friend, Rhonda Groves House of Heart 2 Heart Ministries. All proceeds will go directly to Rhonda to help offset medical and living expenses as a result of her recent quadruple by-pass surgery. Please help us spread the word by sharing this post. See you there!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related