RHONDA VINCENT & DOLLY PARTON’s “PLEASE” HEATING UP THE CHARTS!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 2, 2018 – 9:03 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Anyone who knows Rhonda Vincent knows one thing – she stays busy! And that’s exactly what she’s doing this summer. Between her extremely busy touring schedule, recording new music and working on a few more projects yet to be announced, Rhonda is heating up the radio charts and she’s doing it with a beloved friend.

Recently, Rhonda and dear friend, Dolly Parton, collaborated on the song “Please” for the project, Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin. That song is heating up the charts in the Bluegrass world and beyond – hitting the No. 1 spot on the Bluegrass Today chart just last week.

Rhonda debuted the live performance of the song on the Grand Ole Opry not long ago with her daughter, Sally Berry, taking the ‘Dolly parts’ and the crowd received the song with thunderous applause – clearly loving every single moment!

You can stream “Please” by Rhonda Vincent & Dolly Parton on all music services – Apple Music Spotify , Google Play, Amazon Music and others. To purchase the entire project, Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin, on Rhonda’s website at www.RhondaVincent.com

