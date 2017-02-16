Rob Patz asks: “Do You Ever Get Scared?”

Written by Staff on February 16, 2017 – 12:56 pm -

2017 February – Rob Patz – Publisher’s Point – SGNScoops Magazine

Do you ever get scared of what is going to happen? Do you ever wonder if you are really going down the right path that God has selected for you? These are some of the things I’ve been thinking about this month as I am writing my Publisher’s Point.

There are times where I really wonder if where I am is exactly where God has selected for me to be, but I know in the end I have His hand on my life. If we pray, God is going to reassure us and give us peace. As for the first question, do I ever get scared? I would have to say almost on a weekly basis! Does that make me a less of a person? I don’t think so. I think it shows that I am mindful of what God has and what He is going to do.

I do worry a times that I will get headed in the wrong direction. I like to do things right away, I like things to be accomplished immediately so that I can move onto the next task. I’m goal driven. I like to say I can check that off my list of things to do today.

Unfortunately, we as Christians don’t always get clear answers right away. Sometimes, God asks us to wait, as He says, “Peace, be still.” Probably the hardest thing for me to do is to sit still.

I was in an airport recently and if you know about travel, there is a lot of downtime. For most people, they sit at the gate and wait. Unfortunately, that isn’t me. I walk up and down the main aisle because I don’t like to sit and I don’t like to wait.

I think this year that is one of the things that God is trying to teach me. He is teaching me that there are times where you have to wait, you have to sit still, you have to have the peace that comes from just being still. That is something I’m working on. I’m not sure I will ever be completely comfortable sitting and waiting, but I am starting to understand that God at times needs us to stay in one place to learn something!

I’ve started to pray almost daily that God will give me peace in the midst of my waiting. Are you at a point right now in your life where you are waiting? It’s God asking you to be still for a moment.

I would love to tell you that over this past time that I’ve been dealing with this, that it’s gotten easier, but that wouldn’t be the truth. While I sit here and wait, I learn to be thankful for the things that are around. Please don’t ever miss an opportunity to be thankful for that moment, even if God has you sitting at the gate, waiting to board your next adventure.

God is still in control. Until next month, this is the Publisher’s Point.

P.S. Don’t forget, I want to see you in Oxford, Alabama, March 23rd through the 25th. Over 30 great Southern Gospel artists in one location! More news inside SGNScoops.

