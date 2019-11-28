Rob Patz: Happy Thanksgiving…or is it?

Can you believe that it is already November? This year has gone by so fast, with so many incredible events, so many new friends, and getting a chance to reconnect with old ones at the same time.

When we get to the month of November and Thanksgiving, I always try to take at least a few hours to reflect on how thankful I am for the opportunities that I have received. This year I was in more states and more events talking about the magazine I love and my passion for this music.

Even more than those opportunities, I am thankful for the old friends who continue their friendships, and the new relationships I’ve made.

I often think about the verse, Psalm 107:1 (NIV) “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”

During this year I’ve dealt with several hardships, but I’ve always been reminded that we need to give thanks because God’s love endures all the time. Even in the midst of darkness in our life, God is there and his love endures in everything that we go through.

I know there are a lot of you out there who look at the holiday season as a time of sadness. For many of us, this year will bring a change in the norm of how our holiday will unfold. For me, this year will have a large void, as someone who I have celebrated the holidays with my entire life won’t be there. But I take heart and realize that at some point in the future I will be reunited and get to see them again.

This year at Thanksgiving, it will not be like it has in the past, as Aunt Sharon will not be there to make her gravy. Aunt Sharon embodied a true servants heart to every person she touched. This holiday season for me and my family will be difficult but I realize that she would’ve wanted us to continue to celebrate and continue to serve those around us.

As we move forward into the holiday season, may I encourage you to find joy and to give even when it’s hard, realizing that although some things have changed, God’s love endures forever.

Hey, it’s never too early to start planning for 2020. We have multiple events happening next year and we will probably be in a state near you, so check our website for upcoming events at gospelmusicconvention.com

Of course, start making your plans now for Creekside 2020, October 25 – 29, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. If you’d like more information, you can contact me personally at rob@sgnscoops.com or 360-933-0741.

