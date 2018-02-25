“Rooted” With Billy Huddleston

Written by scoopsnews on February 25, 2018 – 6:36 am -

Blurred Vision

Mark 8:23b

“And when He had spit on his eyes and put His hands on him,

He asked him if he saw anything.”

It was a journey in the darkness.

Jesus took the blind man by the hand and led him out of Bethsaida.

So many, when they felt the touch of Jesus – or, even just heard His voice – were instantly made well.

But, not this time.

He was still completely blind.

So, it was a journey in the darkness.

Eventually, every journey comes to an end.

Last week, we thought about the distance that Jesus and this blind man walked. We just don’t know. All we know is that the journey started and eventually stopped. I’m still amazed at the trust of this man to go where Jesus was leading . . . All the while, still completely blind. I want to trust Him like that, don’t you?

Let’s jump back into the story . . .

At the beginning of verse 23, Jesus leads this blind man out of Bethsaida. At the end, they stop walking. And, this is where the story gets humorous for me. I want you to picture it – there is no conversation, no warning, no explanation – Jesus just spits on this man’s eyes.

Did you catch it?

He SPITS on his eyes!

They don’t do that at LensCrafters! I guarantee, if the next time you go to the eye doctor, you’re placed in the chair, they lean you back and lean over you, then he or she begins to clear their throat . . . Well, you’re out of there. You’ll go to Pearle Vision, Walmart, Sam’s Club, anywhere! You don’t spit in people’s eyes. But, Jesus did. I don’t know why. But, He did.

Then Jesus asks a question,

“What do you see?”

We must be careful not to simply quickly read past this question. It’s an important question. So important that it’s found (in one form or another) in verses 27 and 29. It’s a question that we are all confronted with in our journey; one we all must answer. And, the response will determine so much.

This is probably a good time to share some things that I believe about God:

• He does things completely

• There is a work He’s doing in me (and, in you too)

• He will finish what He started

In other words, He doesn’t half do it!

He longs to do a complete work in our lives.

What do you see?

I can only imagine how the conversation went:

“It’s better, Jesus.

I mean, before it was dark and now I see light.

There’s a blue sky. I see brown dirt.

I can see men, Jesus! But, they look like trees.

And, I’m pretty sure men aren’t supposed to look like trees.

But, it is better.”

Don’t you just love his honesty in this moment? You realize he could have just exclaimed, “I can see!” and gone on with his life. Because, the truth is, what he had now was better than what he had before. Before, he was in darkness. Now, he’s in light. Before, he had no sight. Now, he can see – just not clearly. His vision was blurred. So, he could have just said, “I can see!”, but he would have died thinking men looked like trees. He would have died never seeing clearly. He would have died with blurred vision. Instead, the man was honest.

May I ask you a question?

Why would you settle for less than God’s best for your life? So many of us settle for better when He has a best. Maybe I should express it like this: Why choose blurred vision when He has promised a brighter day? It doesn’t make sense does it?

There comes a time that we all have to be honest with Him.

The blind man was, and it made all the difference.

“I see men like trees, walking.”

Because of his honesty, Jesus touches him again. And, in that touch complete restoration came! Aren’t you thankful that we have a God that does things completely?!? In His touch the blurred becomes focused. He sees everything clearly. But, it came through his honesty.

So far, in our journey with this blind man, we have seen:

• We live in a blind city

• Most choosed to live in a blurred state

• Jesus came to offer a brighter day

And, if we believe that He does things completely we can see clearly now. But, it requires honesty before Him.

So, what do you see?

How is your vision?

Are you living in a blurred state?

Settling for better when God has a best?

Will you get honest with Him today?

Confess that wrong attitude.

Give Him that struggle that is dragging you down.

Deal with the negativity that keeps you defeated.

Whatever it is . . .

Get honest with Him so your vision can clear!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related