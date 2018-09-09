“Rooted” With Billy Huddleston

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2018 – 4:53 am -

Everything I Need

Psalm 63:1

“O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is;”

Psalm 63 will always be a very special passage to me. It was during one of the most difficult times in my life that God brought this scripture to me. I’ll give you a brief background.

It was December 2005. You could say that I was on top of the world. I was 33 years old and everything seemed to be going my way. God was blessing, and I was excited. But, while I was on the mountain top looking ahead someone snuck up behind me and yanked the rug of my world right out from under my feet.

I was devastated.

I was mad.

Mad at people.

Mad at circumstances.

Mad at God.

I actually wanted to quit – even tried to quit. But, God refused to quit me. (I’m so thankful that’s the kind of God we have!)

Then I heard the words of a preacher: God, Youare MY God!

It’s important to remember that Psalm 63 was authored by King David. Actually, at the time he penned these words he wasn’t the king. Instead of living in the palace, he was dwelling in the desert. No longer dining at the palatial table, he scavenged whilst on the run. Rather than sleeping in the kingly featherbed, now his bed was sand and his pillow a stone. He was actually running from a son that wanted him dead. This was a son he had shown mercy. And, now this is what he gets in return.

So, when we find David singing these words, he’s in a cave. Listening for the steps of an enemy that wanted him dead. Betrayed and broken by his own blood.

Isn’t it odd that he isn’t singing the blues?

Or, isn’t it amazing that he isn’t cursing his circumstance or even his God?

Instead, these are his words:

God, You are my God!

That’s simply incredible.

And, it’s beautiful.

It’s beauty is found in that even though he is overthrown, on the run, and likely soon to face his death . . . He still acknowledges that God is everything he needs. He’s not seeking his position, power, or revenge. Instead, in a dry and thirsty land where there is no water, he’s seeking God. He knows everything he needs is found in Him. And, oddly, this brings him satisfaction.

Can I ask you this: Do you realize everything you need is found in Him?

So often I’m guilty of being consumed by the things of life. I mean – we live in a real world, with real problems, that bring real worries. (Can I be that honest?)

When we realize He is everything we need, then we can be satisfied. Even, dare I say, if we find ourselves in the desert. God is just that good. And, that satisfying.

I pray that you’re living in that reality.

I know I want to.

