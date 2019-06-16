Rooted With Billy Huddleston

Written by scoopsnews on June 16, 2019 – 8:20 am -

“But my God shall supply all your need according to

His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19)

It was my first year in full-time ministry…

During my first year as a full-time evangelist, I was scheduled at a church in Michigan, and to be honest, the pastor and I just didn’t click. (He probably thought the same about me!) On the last day, I was tearing my equipment down when the pastor gave me an envelope. I knew it was my pay and I knew it wasn’t something you rip open and look at in front of the pastor. Later, when I opened the envelope, there was a check there for something like $90. Now folks, it’s not about money, but it took more than $90 to drive up to that church and it would take more than that to get me home. For the first time in that first year of ministry, the words of the “encouragers” came back to me, “You’re going to starve to death.”

I was frustrated.

I began to drive home from that part of Michigan to Cincinnati and when I came into the city limits, my car started to act up. At home, I looked at my finances to see what I had to spare and all I had was $100… but I knew what needed to be done. I took it to the dealership and walked to a shopping mall while they looked at my vehicle until the call came that they were finished. On my walk back, I saw something shimmer in the sunlight. It was a quarter on the sidewalk. I’m cheap, so I reached down, picked it up and put it in my pocket. Walked a little bit further and there was a penny laying there… I’m really cheap! I reached down, picked it up and put it in my pocket. By the time I made it to where the car was, I found one quarter and four pennies. At the cashier’s counter, the gentleman looked at me and said, “Mr. Huddleston, the charge for the servicing of your Toyota today is $100.29.”

God has been faithful…

When I think about the life I’m living and look back on what He has done, I realize that the past is a promise for tomorrow. When I see how He’s worked in my life there’s no reason to doubt the same God who was faithful yesterday will be faithful today and bring me through my present circumstance. That’s our God! And that’s your God!

