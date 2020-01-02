SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WJBZ

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 2, 2020 – 10:19 am -

Glad to be part of the charting of the Greatest Music to SGNScoops ….Founded in 1991 by Reverend J. Bazzel Mull, who promoted Gospel Music nationwide for most of his life. We try to carry on the tradition of the best of today and the best of years gone by. – Dan Bell



Listen To Praise963. WJBZ Here

Excited to be working with WJBZ and Dan Bell I have always admired how WJBZ is run and how they handle the music that they play and getting to work with Dan has already made my 2020 – Rob Patz

