SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #4- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 24, 2020 – 9:11 am -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#4

A Song To Remind You- The Steeles

StowTown Records recently added a well-known artist to their roster. The Steeles, comprised of Jeff and Sherry Steele and their son Brad, have worked as independent artists for the last several years. The first single released from the new project is number 4 on the TOP NEW RELEASES Report for March 2020.

