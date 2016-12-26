SPEAKOUT… What Was Your Favorite Christmas Gift this year?

Written by scoopsnews on December 26, 2016 – 1:35 pm -

From the looks of Facebook , The “Speak Out” Game was a very popular gift this year. What was your favorite gift this year?

According to the folks at Hasbro, The Speak Out game brings friends and family together for laugh-out-loud fun as players try to say different phrases while wearing a mouthpiece that won’t let them shut their mouth. In the Speak Out game, players draw from the deck and read the phrase as best as they can, but it’s not so easy to do when the mouthpiece is hindering them from forming words correctly. The timer counts down as players try to say phrases such as “he’s my stealthy pet ferret name Garrett”, “slow down, you careless clown”, or “pelicans love pollywog falafels.” The laughter continues as players try to decipher what in the world their teammate is trying to say, and must correctly guess the phrase in order to earn the card. The team with the most cards at the end of the game wins.

Of course, Jesus Christ is the ultimate gift at Christmas. We at SGN Scoops hope you had a great time celebrating Jesus’ Birth with family and friends.

Christmas itself is really about a big present that God gave the world many years ago – Jesus! John 3:16, says: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

