Sirius XM to Partner with Gaither Music Group for a 4th of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–June 28th, 2017—Gaither Music Group and Sirius XM have joined hands for a special four-day event—Bill Gaither’s 4th of July Gaither HOMECOMING Weekend Marathon. From July 1st through July 4th, gospel music fans can tune into the enLighten channel (channel #65) throughout the day to hear many of their favorite HOMECOMING artists and songs.



Legendary singer, songwriter and label founder Bill Gaither programmed this special Homecoming Marathon event, available exclusively for Sirius XM subscribers. Non-subscribers can visit the following page to sign up for a free 30-day trial offer: http://smarturl.it/Try_XM_For_ Free



“What a thrill to join hands with Sirius XM for this holiday weekend,” stated Gaither. “The reach of the format is quite impressive, and we are able to hear it wherever we travel. Radio was so important to me and our family when we were kids. And now to have the capability of reaching around the entire globe with the message of good news is truly a godsend. Radio was our lifeline then, and it is still a miraculous lifeline today.”



The exclusive, four-day playlist includes interview segments featured on the Gaither brand of products and programming; and it features music from artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Vestal Goodman, Mark Lowry, Lynda Randle, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Goodman Revival, David Phelps, Bradley Walker, the Booth Brothers, The Isaacs, Michael English, The Hoppers, Russ Taff, Sandi Patty and more.



Also featured are songs from country music mainstays including Jimmy Fortune, The Oak Ridge Boys, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, Gordon Mote, The Gatlin Brothers, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Ralph Stanley and George Jones, among others.



The top-selling Gaither HOMECOMING Series, known worldwide for its TV specials and arena tours, has become a household name among gospel music lovers since its early days when the concerts featured such legendary artists as Jake Hess, Vestal and Howard Goodman, George Younce, Glen Payne, Dottie Rambo, Hovie Lister and many more gospel music mainstays.



Gaither Music Group's products are exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music. The Homecoming artists are featured regularly on a large number of TV networks including PBS, DirecTV, Dish TV, AT&T U-verse, TBN, RFD, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. In Canada the label's products are featured on Vision TV, The Miracle Channel, CTS and Hope TV.

