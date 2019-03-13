Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 12, 2019 – 6:32 pm -

SGW and MAC Showcase

By Leslie McKay

Southern Gospel Weekend will take place March 21 – 23, 2019, at the Civic Center in Oxford,

Alabama. This free event will feature 25 gospel artists like Mark209, New Ground, Josh and

Ashley Franks, the Diplomats, the Williamsons, the Connells, ClearVision, Hope’s Journey and

many more. Call today to reserve a VIP Ticket or to inquire about the event: 256-310-7892.

Heroes Night will kickoff the event on Thursday night, March 21, 2019. The opening ceremonies

will honor Oxfords heroes, including all veterans, military and first responders. Evening

festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Everyone is invited to this free,

three day Southern gospel event, especially every veteran, military, or first responder. This will a

special time for them as Faith, Family, and Freedom are celebrated.

The three days will feature daytime showcases Friday and Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. and

nightly concerts at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, will feature a breakfast with ClearVision

Quartet at 8:00 a.m. Tickets for this pancake and sausage meal, music and message by Pastor

Donald DeLee are only $10 and may be reserved by contacting Steve Dover or Suzanne Peoples

on Facebook.

M.A.C. Records to host showcase at Southern Gospel Weekend

Southern Gospel Weekend is just a few weeks away. Mark your calendar for March 21 – 23 and

make plans to be in Oxford, Ala. at the Oxford Civic Center. The weekend will be full of great

music. One of the highlights of the weekend will be the M.A.C. Records Showcase on Saturday,

March 23 rd beginning at 12:30 p.m.

“Leslie and I are very excited about M.A.C. Records being a part of Southern Gospel Weekend

this year. We are looking forward to the showcase and the opportunity to share the M.A.C. artists

with the folks at Southern Gospel Weekend. We have a great group of artists that we believe in

and are very proud of. We hope everyone will make plans to check out the M.A.C. showcase on

Saturday,” comments Dennis McKay, Owner of M.A.C. Records.

Artists of M.A.C. Records

Jesse Reece from Ethelsville, Ala. – Christian country singer/songwriter signed with M.A.C.

Records. His newest self-titled project, “Jesse Reece,” has been released and features all original

songs written by Jesse with one song being co-written with Gerald Crabb. Jesse is a musician,

singer and speaker that reaches across all generations and touches the hearts of all people from

the youngest to the oldest. Check him out on Facebook at Jesse Reece @jesse.reece.7.

Jessica Horton from Columbus, Miss. – Americana/Roots singer/songwriter signed with M.A.C.

Records. Jessica made her debut at the 2018 Vernon event and has been going strong since last

year with radio releases and appearances at various events. She is in the studio finalizing her first

project, “Both Feet In,” that is scheduled for release in spring of this year. Her current radio

single, “Pictures,” is currently in both the Christian country and Southern gospel charts. Check

her out online at www.jessicahortonmusic.com or connect with her on Facebook at

@jessicahortonmusic.

McKay Project from Columbus, Miss. – Award winning Americana and Christian country duet

signed with M.A.C. Records (they own M.A.C. Records and Studio 115A in Columbus, Miss.).

Dennis and Leslie McKay are a husband and wife duo that love Jesus, love each other, and love

performing live music. McKay Project’s newest radio single, “Love You Like Mary,” is

climbing the Christian country charts. You can find them on You Tube and all the major music

outlets. Check them out on Facebook @mckayproject.

Carol Barham from Vernon, Ala. – Christian country singer/songwriter signed with M.A.C.

Records. Carol has written a number of songs that have appeared in both the Christian country

and Southern gospel charts. Her newest single, “God, Oral Roberts and Billy Graham,” is

climbing the charts and quickly becoming a fan favorite. Carol is in the studio working on new

music and is scheduled to have a new project available later this year. You can find her music

online at all the major music outlets. Find her on Facebook at Carol Barham Ministries

@carolbarhamministries.

Rhonda Richardson from Columbus, Miss. – Rhonda is the newest addition to the M.A.C.

Records family. She just launched her solo ministry this year. Previously, Rhonda was co-

founder of the group, Trinity 3, and enjoyed five great years traveling, singing, and doing

ministry with the group. She is currently working on her first solo project at Studio 115A in

Columbus with Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records. Check her out on Facebook at Rhonda

Richardson Ministries @rhondarichardsonministries.

Kenny Gardner from Columbus, Miss. – Southern gospel and Christian country singer signed

with M.A.C. Records. Known to many as “Kenny G” and that happens to be the name of his

latest project: “They Call Me Kenny G.” Kenny is a powerhouse singer that has been around

Southern gospel music all of his life. His style reminds many of the late Kenny Hinson who was

a dear friend to Kenny Gardner. Check him out on Facebook at Kenny Gardner

@kenny.gardner.334.

Amy Richardson from Starkville, Miss. – Powerful southern gospel singer/songwriter with

M.A.C. Records. Her original song, “Sweet Whispers”, has remained in the charts for several

months. She and her husband, Bobby, own New Journey Radio and stay busy traveling and

sharing the gospel through music and the word. She is on Facebook at Richardson Ministries

@richardsonministry.

For more information about M.A.C. Records, visit them on Facebook at M.A.C. Records/Studio

115A (@musicstudio115a) or email info@macrecords.net. For more information about Southern

Gospel Weekend events and lodging contact Vonda Easley at 256-310-7892.

