The Spencer Family is reuniting for one special Night in Mansfield Ohio on Friday Dec 28th at 7pm. This Special night with JB ,Barbara, Wade, Geniece and Kevin is a very rare occasion for the whole family to join together. They will be singing many of there Chart topping hits. Also Joining them on this Special Night is Diamond Award Winning Sunrise Quartet of the. Year GloryWay Quartet. The Event will take place at the Cornerstone Free Will Baptist 1602 Walker Lake Rd Mansfield Ohio.

