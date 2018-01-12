Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 12, 2018 – 9:28 am -

WPIL 91.7 in Heflin, Alabama presents “Strictly Southern With Vonda Easley” …… 2 Days a Week!

The popular Strictly Southern Show with Vonda Easley will air on Monday nights from 4-6 pm CST in addition to Friday morning 9-11 AM CST.

“I am thrilled to get to “connect “

with my friends on the air and Facebook Live an additional time each week. Rob Patz and all the crew at WPIL have been very kind to me. I never in a million years thought I would ever do Radio, but I love people and I love Jesus and we have a great time on every show.”

Be sure to tune in on Monday nights and Friday morning to WPIL 91.7 or wpilfm.com

