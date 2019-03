Written by scoopsnews on March 5, 2019 – 4:59 am -

Happy Tuesday.

You may be struggling today. You may feel like you have gone too far.

Let this Throwback from The Kingsmen remind you that just like The Prodigal son, You too can come back home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Testimony Tuesday ….. When God Ran

Tags: The Kingsmen Posted in announcements