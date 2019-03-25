The Bibletones 47th Annual Homecoming Sing Announced

Written by scoopsnews on March 25, 2019 – 4:34 pm -

The Bibletones Present The 47th Annual Bibletones Homecoming in Gulfport, Mississippi with Josh & Ashley Franks and The Dixie Echoes on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 6:00 PM.

No Tickets Required! There will be a request for a $10 donation at the door. A love offering will be received during the concert. For more information, visit thebibletones.com or call 256-310-7892.

Concert will take place at The Lyman Community Center at 13742 Highway 49, Gulfport, Mississippi

Doors will open at 5:00 pm.

Save the date!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related