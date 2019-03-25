The Bibletones 47th Annual Homecoming Sing Announced

The Bibletones 47th Annual Homecoming Sing AnnouncedWritten by scoopsnews on March 25, 2019 – 4:34 pm -
The Bibletones Present The 47th Annual Bibletones Homecoming in Gulfport, Mississippi with Josh & Ashley Franks and The Dixie Echoes on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 6:00 PM.
No Tickets Required! There will be a request for a $10 donation at the door. A love offering will be received during the concert. For more information, visit thebibletones.com or call 256-310-7892.
Concert will take place at The Lyman Community Center at 13742 Highway 49, Gulfport, Mississippi
Doors will open at 5:00 pm.
Save the date!
Tags: Dixie Echoes, Josh and Ashley Franks, The Bibletones
