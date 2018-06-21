THE GUARDIANS THIS SUNDAY

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 21, 2018 – 7:42 am -

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome one of gospel music’s premier quartets, “THE GUARDIANS” with bass vocalist Pat Barker, on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 6:00PM. They recently had the #1 hit song in gospel music, “Present in the Presence of the King”. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear. For more information, go to www.joshandashleyfranks.com

