THE GUARDIANS THIS SUNDAY

June 21, 2018

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome one of gospel music’s premier quartets, “THE GUARDIANS” with bass vocalist Pat Barker, on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 6:00PM. They recently had the #1 hit song in gospel music, “Present in the Presence of the King”. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear. For more information, go to www.joshandashleyfranks.com


