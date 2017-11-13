The Troy Burns Family Reach An Exclusive Booking Agreement With The April Potter Agency

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 13, 2017 – 9:36 am -

Hendersonville, TN – Southern Gospel trio, the Troy Burns Family, have reached an exclusive booking agreement with The April Potter Agency.

The Troy Burns Family consists of Troy Burns, his wife, Tammy, their baritone, Shane Mathis, and pianist, Jacob Kluttz. Burns is a founding member of The Inspirations and was their lead singer for 30 years. He was also the lead singer for Archie Watkins & Smoky Mountain Reunion. In addition to multiple awards and accolades, Burns was a 2017 inductee into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. The Troy Burns Family have been exciting audiences all over the country for 7 years with their seasoned family harmonies.

“Tammy and I, as well as the young men who travel with us, are so excited to begin this journey with the April Potter Agency,” Burns said. “April is a true professional with a hard-working staff. They all have such a genuine love for God. Our heart’s desire is to continue to reach as many people as we can with the message of Jesus Christ and we know that the best is yet to come.”

April Potter is a Franklin County Alabama native and Music Business graduate of the University of North Alabama. April has over 20 years of experience in the Southern Gospel Music industry. The April Potter Agency also represents Gold City, Michael English, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Crosby Lane, and other artists.

“My friendship with Troy goes back many years”, Potter said, “He and all of the Inspirations were close family friends. I’ve grown up with them and have so much love and respect for Troy and his family”, Potter continues, “Not only do they have tremendous talent, they are a ministry-minded group who wants to encourage Christians and attract sinners to a relationship with Jesus. I am honored to work with them and we are already full speed ahead into 2018.”

