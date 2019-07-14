Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend Spotlight Artist- Answered Prayer

Written by scoopsnews on July 14, 2019 – 8:52 am -

Answered Prayer began in July 2006 as a result of many prayers, therefore the name ‘Answered Prayer’. Being able to sing God’s praises through Southern Gospel music really is an `answered prayer` to everyone in the group. Although there have been some changes in the group recently, the mission stays the same `To spread the good news of Jesus Christ through our ministry`. Group members are Niki Bernardo, Buddy Dewease, Penny Welborn, Brian Carney, and Vance Green. God continues to amaze us with his blessings, as he has opened so many doors for us to stand in front of people and share the good news of Jesus Christ through the songs that we love so much. Our motto is wherever God opens a door it`s for a reason, whether it be in front of 5 people or 5000. If just one person receives a blessing from our concert, it`s worth every dollar it took to get there, and every minute of time we spent in preparation and concert time. If you are looking for someone to just sing to you, then we may not be your group. But, if you want to worship God through song, then please contact us! We mix some of the Southern Gospel classics in with the songs on the charts today, to try and provide something for all ages of Southern Gospel music fans.

Come meet this weeks Artist Spotlight- Answered Prayer in Vernon , Alabama.

Here is the complete lineup for the event!

