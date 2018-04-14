Weekend Word- “Be Still, And Know”

Written by scoopsnews on April 14, 2018 – 5:20 am -

David experienced a great deal of trouble, and the only way he survived was by trusting in the Lord. He had to believe God was powerful enough to help him out of his difficulty. Only when he was still and trusting could he know in a very real way that God was God.

That same trust gives us the strength to face our days with confidence and peace.

Psalm 46:10

Be still and know that I am God.

Happy Saturday!

