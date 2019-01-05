Weekend Word- Cast Your Cares On Jesus

Written by scoopsnews on January 5, 2019 – 6:38 am -

Psalm 55:22

Cast your cares on the Lord and He Will sustain you; He will never let the righteous fall.

Our shoulders were not designed to carry heavy loads, but the first step is to recognize that something is weighing us down.

God’s promise is to sustain us! Be encouraged today and cast your cares upon Jesus. He will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related