Weekend Word from SGN Scoops

Hebrews 13:2

Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.

Jesus and his disciples often relied on others for shelter and food. He suggested that some strangers might even be angels sent from God.

Today, most strangers that we extend hospitality to are probably not angels, but we can’t know if someday God will allow us to entertain an angel without us knowing it.

Today is a great time to practice hospitality. God may be using you. Are you ready to be used?

Psalm 91:9 If you make the Lord your refuge,

if you make the Most High your shelter,

10 no evil will conquer you;

no plague will come near your home.

11 For he will order his angels

to protect you wherever you go.

12 They will hold you up with their hands

so you won’t even hurt your foot on a stone.

It is my prayer that you encounter the Lord is such a profound way that you will never be the same.

Vonda Easley

Weekend Word, SGN Scoops

