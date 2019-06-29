Weekend Word – Right From The Heart

Written by scoopsnews on June 29, 2019 – 6:11 am -

“I say to you, that many shall come from east and west, and recline at the table with Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven.” – Matthew 8:11

Years ago, more than one generation often lived together in the same house, or at least close to each other. Family reunions, as we know them today, were pretty much an every day event for those folks. But, as time moved on and families became fractured and scattered, the family reunion became a popular way for families to come together once a year and catch up with one another, eat good food, and watch all the kids play. Today, for those of us fortunate enough to still have close family ties, family reunions can be a lot of fun. (Or they can be total misery!) Whether they’re good or bad depends on you, members of your family, or both.

But today, I want to talk about the ultimate family reunion – one that we will all want to attend! I’m speaking of what happens when Christians die. Not only do we get to be with Christ, we also get to be with those who have died in Christ before us and are enjoying the eternal family reunion in heaven – a reunion where everyone gets along. Won’t that be something? Well, it won’t be if you miss it!

The good news is that we can be sure we make the ultimate family reunion by believing and knowing Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. And when we step over from this life to the next, He’ll welcome us home with the greatest family reunion we can imagine.

I’m looking forward to that ultimate family reunion. I hope to see you there one day.

From (Right From The Heart Ministries)

