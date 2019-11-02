Weekend Word with Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on November 2, 2019 – 3:41 am -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention has come to an end. I’m leaving the mountains of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and as I look at the beautiful fall foliage all around me, I am reminded of God’s handiwork.

I love this devotion by Dayspring. I want to share it with you today.

Just as the trees don’t stubbornly hold on to their dead leaves, so we shouldn’t hold on to any unnecessary weight in our lives. When we long to enter a new season, the old can easily inhibit the new if we allow it. God’s Word reminds us to:

Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. Ephesians 4:31,32 (NIV)

To get rid of negativity in our lives, we must first identify it. How can we do this?

» By reading God’s Word.

» By allowing His Spirit to show us the necessary heart changes we need.

» By being willing to shun practices such as bitterness and anger.

» By asking God to help us let go of the guilt from the past.



Oh how the Lord longs to empower and strengthen us for the new season ahead! If we’re not sure of the issues detaining a kind and compassionate spirit, He will show us when we ask. And if guilt from the past is preventing this beautiful new season, we have His promises like this one to remember:

Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland. Isaiah 43:18,19 (NIV)

What are you holding on to that is preventing a freshness to the season ahead? Could it be that the decayed leaves are piling up and your heart needs to discard them for good? If so, why not reach out to the Lord in prayer? He longs to hear from you. Ask Him to shine light on any thoughts, circumstances, habits or other “decayed leaves” you might be clinging to. As you watch the leaves fall this season, our prayer is that you are reminded to let go of anything that would hinder a fresh relationship with God.

(Dayspring.com Devotion)

Happy Saturday!

