Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Happy Saturday! November is the month we are reminded to be thankful. What are some things you are thankful for? Post them in the comments below.

1 Chronicles 16:34 says Oh give thanks to the Lord for He is good, for His mercy endures forever.

