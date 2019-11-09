Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Weekend Word With Vonda ArmstrongWritten by scoopsnews on November 9, 2019 – 5:14 am -
Happy Saturday! November is the month we are reminded to be thankful. What are some things you are thankful for? Post them in the comments below.
1 Chronicles 16:34 says Oh give thanks to the Lord for He is good, for His mercy endures forever.
