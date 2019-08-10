Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on August 10, 2019 – 5:20 am -

Philippians 2:3-5 “(3) Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves; (4) do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others. (5) Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus,”

CS Lewis said it like this: “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less”.

Let not obsess with our own issues and self-image. May we always strive harder to keep our focus on God.

Many people are hurting. I challenge you to reach out to them and be Jesus in their life today.

Happy Weekend Everyone from SGN Scoops!

