This Week’s Harmony Road TV Episode Hosted by Sue Duffield

Nashville, TN The 2017 season of Harmony Road TV continues this week with a special episode hosted by popular humorist/author/singer Sue Duffield. Music on the program includes Ernie Haase and Signature Sound with “Happy People,” the challenging video “Birmingham,” from Back Home, Phil Cross with “You Do Not Owe Me” and “Nothing He Can’t Redeem,” from Lindsay Huggins.

Broadcasting on The Heartland Network, NRBTV, The WALKTV, WATC57 in Atlanta and several more outlets, Harmony Road TV is available to over 90 million homes weekly, across the nation and internationally. Platforms include: broadcast, cable, online streaming, ROKU, DirecTV, and mobile app. Information on networks and times can be found online at www.harmonyroadtv.com.

Well known across the country as a vocalist, humorist and Christian speaker, Duffield is also author of the book “Suebiquitous,” subtitled “Humorous Travelog of an Unfiltered Saint”. From her website, www.sueduffield.com, “Sue’s forty-two year ministry is going just as strong today, bringing her faith-filled music, humor and spirit-led message to a whole new generation of women (and men too!). This Jersey girl transplant lives in Hendersonville Tennessee, rides a Harley, is an avid social media junkie and is foremost an advocate for abused women and children worldwide. Her husband, Jeff, an accomplished musician and pianist, joins her on keyboard on many of her events. Their love for Jesus is absolutely contagious”.

“This is the fifth in a series of episodes produced at Mansion Studios in Franklin, TN, Viewers are enjoying our series of episode hosts, ranging from singers/songwriters to authors.” said Roger Spears, Harmony Road TV Executive Producer. “Viewers will enjoy Sue’s wit and spirit as she shares great videos, along with a personal story,” he concluded.

Harmony Road TV is also proud to continue to present a series of messages from Choices of Chattanooga, encouraging a culture of life across our communities.

The episode was was directed and edited by Rob Walls of Varnish Films. Rob Patz, of Coastal Media is also a producer at Harmony Road TV. Danny Joines of Online Media Studios provides the web presence for the show

