Who Should Be This Years Living Legend?

J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD A once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer for whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music over a career spanning 25 years or more
Peg McKamey
Gerald Williams
Elaine Wilburn
Ed Hill
Roger Talley
Coastal Media and SGNScoops are pleased to present the 2018 Diamond Award Top Five Nominees!
