Who Should Be This Years Living Legend?

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 14, 2018 – 9:54 am -

J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD A once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer for whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music over a career spanning 25 years or more

Vote HERE

Peg McKamey

Gerald Williams

Elaine Wilburn

Ed Hill

Roger Talley

Coastal Media and SGNScoops are pleased to present the 2018 Diamond Award Top Five Nominees! Vote

Find out more about the 2018 Diamond awards by visiting the Creekside Gospel Music Convention on Facebook

