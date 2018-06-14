Who Should Be This Years Living Legend?

Diamond Awards

J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD A once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer for whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music over a career spanning 25 years or more

Vote HERE

Peg McKamey
Gerald Williams
Elaine Wilburn
Ed Hill
Roger Talley

Coastal Media and SGNScoops are pleased to present the 2018 Diamond Award Top Five Nominees! Vote

Find out more about the 2018 Diamond awards by visiting the Creekside Gospel Music Convention on Facebook


