WILMINGTON CELEBRATION CHOIR PRESENTS ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR CONCERT

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 24, 2017 – 9:08 am -

The Wilmington Celebration Choir is proud to present their 20th Annual Christmas Spectacular Concert on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at College Acres Baptist Church, 702 Eastwood Rd., Wilmington, NC. This heart-warming Christmas Spectacular concert is armed with an abundance of talent, powered by an unwavering commitment to share the joyous sounds of Christmas this holiday season. Attendees will enjoy Christmas favorites such as the iconic, Mary, Did You Know?, O’ Holy Night, Listen to the Angels Singing and Rejoice with Exceeding Great Joy.

The Wilmington Celebration Choir is rapidly becoming one of Christian music’s most acclaimed choirs and this concert is a must for all Christmas music lovers. Director, Joey Gore notes, “Each year for the past twenty Christmas seasons, the Wilmington Celebration Choir has celebrated with our annual Christmas Spectacular concert. Again, this year, we are excited to share with all our friends, from far and near, our style of Christmas music. From classics to newer songs, it’s an event you don’t want to miss. It’s a time to dress up, bring the family, and join the Wilmington Celebration Choir as we worship and remember that He is still the Christ of Christmas.”

This Christmas Spectacular concert will kick off with an Afternoon Matinee at 3:00 PM, followed by an Evening Concert beginning promptly at 7:00 PM. This is a two-hour event and attendees are encouraged to sit back, relax and enjoy the sounds of Christmas!

This is a ticketed event. Tickets may be purchased online at www.wilmingtoncelebrationchoir.com or by phone at 910-540-0186.

General Admission Ticket $12 / Group Sales of 15 or more $10

For more information on the Wilmington Celebration Choir, visit www.wilmingtoncelebrationchoir.com.

For scheduling, contact Karson McCullen at 910-214-2691 or karson@wilmingtoncelebrationchoir.com.

Stay connected through social media, “LIKE” them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WilmingtonCelebrationChoir and join their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/MParn1.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related