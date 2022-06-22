11th Hour releases “Letters To Heaven” music video

Arden, North Carolina — Southern Gospel trio 11th Hour has released a music video for “Letters To Heaven,” the current single from their latest album, Anthem Of The Ages.

The moving, emotional song tells of connecting with those we’ve lost.

“‘Letters to Heaven’ came from the pen of three people (me, my husband, Garrett, and our buddy, Nathan Woodard) that were reminiscing about loved ones that have passed on,” says Amber Eppinette Saunders. “Garrett and I had our grandparents in mind at the time of writing the song but had no idea we’d end up losing a baby before recording it. It now has a brand new meaning to it. Just remember, the very one that your loved ones are in the presence of is the very one that’s holding you right now! We have hope, and we will see them again!”

Watch the video here:

Abundant TV