11th Hour Secures Management Team: Launches New Website

Nashville, TN – Since its foundation in 2007, 11th Hour has developed a reputation for consistently producing fresh, high-quality music to reach the masses with the message of the Gospel. With that mission at the forefront, the award-winning trio has aligned itself with like-minded companies and agencies to help achieve that goal, the most recent of which is The Artist Element.

11th Hour is proud to announce a new management agreement with Q & Dani Phillips of The Artist Element and join its family of artists. As with any industry, Gospel music, as well music in general, is constantly changing. In order to best navigate those changes and prepare 11th Hour for the future, group owner Amber Eppinette Saunders is excited to bring on a management team with years of experience and expertise.

“I am very excited about this new partnership/relationship with Q & Dani Phillips,” shares Amber Eppinette Saunders. “Thus far, they have matched their word with hard work and drive to get things done on behalf of this group! We love them and can’t wait for the future!”

The Sonlite recording group has experienced its share of exciting news within the last few weeks, including the release of a brand new project entitled, 11th Hour: A Collection of Hits.

The release is a compilation of many of the group’s most popular songs, and includes radio hits such as ‘Jesus Is In The House,’ ‘Can You Burn,’ ‘I Know It’s Mine,’ ‘He Welcomes the Beggar,’ and many more. 11th Hour has also debuted a brand new website, featuring a new logo for the group. At 11thhourgg.com, you’ll find the latest information about the trio, upcoming tour dates, brand new merchandise, booking and contact information and more!

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow 11th Hour on social media, or visit 11thhourgg.com.

