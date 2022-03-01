15 Days Left In This Round Of The Diamond Awards

Coastal Media and SGNScoops present the Nomination for the 2022 Diamond Awards, for all fans, artists and industry personnel to vote to move to the next round. To vote for your favorites, click HERE.

Join Us For The Diamond Awards 2022 In Pigeon Forge October 25th During The 2022 Creekside A 5 Day Gospel Music Event Find Out More About Creekside HereÂ Â

Or Call Or Text 425 754 1147

To see the list of nominees and vote for your favorites, click HERE.

Create your own user feedback survey