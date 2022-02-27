This Week on Gospel Music Today February 27 2022

Little Jan Buckner Goff is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of

February 27. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is Chosen Road, and Jean reviews new recordings

by The Ferguson Family, The Gospel Harmony Boys, and Kasey and Haley Kemp.

An article from Cashbox magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes

and In the News is McKamey Legacy, Folenius, the Inspirationals and the

Siler Family. The show features exclusive concert video of The Bibletones,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The McKameys,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Chattanooga, TN. There is a

new music video this week by the Gospel Harmony Boys.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m