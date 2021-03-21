2020 Diamond Awards Announced

(Oxford, Alabama) Southern Gospel Weekend was the site for the 2020 Diamond Awards presentation on Friday, March 19th, 2021. The emcees for the evening were Dave Taylor, KWFC, Springfield, Missouri and Josh Franks, Savannah, Tennessee. Southern Gospel friends and fans gathered to watch their favorite artists accept prestigious Diamond Awards.

The evening began with Pastor Josh Franks bringing the gospel message following featured artists, Josh and Ashley Franks singing “I Am Blessed”, written by Dr. Jerry Goff.

“It was an incredible honor to share the stage with some of God’s most talented servants. People will have a hard time believing this, but I enjoyed the role of announcing the award winners more than any time I’ve ever been the one announced”, stated emcee, Dave Taylor.

It was definitely worth the wait, adds Rob Patz, owner of SGN Scoops Magazine and Coastal Events.

The 2020 Diamond Award Winners Are……..

J.D. Sumner Living Legend Award- Jan Buckner Goff

Sunrise Award- Mitchell Whisnant

Sunrise Duet- The Detty Sisters

Sunrise Trio- Hope’s Journey

Sunrise Quartet- Carolina

Sunrise Song of the Year- “Redeemed” – River’s Edge

Bluegrass Gospel Male Artist- Matthew Wilson

Bluegrass Gospel Female Artist- Debra Wilson

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year- Eagle’s Wings

Bluegrass Song of the Year- “Who But God” Eagle’s Wings

Female Vocalist of the Year- Karen Peck Gooch

Male Vocalist of the Year- Michael Combs

Duet of the Year- Josh and Ashley Franks

Mixed Group of the Year- The Williamsons

Trio of the Year- Hyssongs

Quartet of the Year- Triumphant

Christian Country Group of the Year- MARK209

Christian Country Song of the Year- “I’m Not Who I Used To Be”- Tonja Rose

Paul Heil (Broadcasting) Award- Dave Taylor, KWFC

Radio Station of the Year- WJBZ (Dan Bell)

Anthony Burger Instrumentalist of the Year- Richard Hyssong

Gospel Music Today Video of the Year- “I’m Not Who I Used To Be”- Tonja Rose

Dottie Rambo Songwriter of the Year- Gerald Crabb

Song of the Year- “Choose Life” – Hyssongs