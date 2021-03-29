2022 Dates Announced for Oxford Alabama’s Southern Gospel Weekend

Save the date for Oxford Alabama’s Southern Gospel Weekend, 2022. The date is March 3rd through 5th, 2022.

Southern Gospel Weekend is an event you won’t want to miss. Over 25 great artists will be performing with evening concerts beginning at 5:00 pm every night. Friday and Saturday, there will be daytime showcases at 9:00am. VIP seating is $25 total for all 3 days. Members of the Military are free on Thursday night as we will continue the 7 year tradition of honoring our Veterans and First Responders.

“This year, we saw many lives and ministries changes as a result of this event. To God Be the Glory,” states Vonda Armstrong, board member.

Joe Belcher, Fields of Grace stated, “I really believe that SGW was a filling station to send out the gospel. Our group saw 3 people saved at our date in Alabama on Sunday following the event.”

For More Information, 256-310-7892.