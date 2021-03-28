Where are you going to church today?

It’s important! It gives us a place to connect and draw closer to God.

Does it seem to you that Sundays are the hardest to get up and get going? Don’t let the enemy win today. Let’s go to church and give God the Glory!

You will be glad you did.

There is something reverent about being inside a church.

it also reminds us there is something out there bigger than ourselves.

Comment your church name and city and state.

We will be drawing from the comments for VIP tickets to Creekside 2021…

Thank you for reading SGN SCOOPS Magazine.