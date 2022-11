2022 Diamond Award Winners

Here is a list of winners from the 2022 Diamond Awards held in Pigeon Forge during Creekside

J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD

Mark Bishop

MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR

Williamsons

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

Kingsmen

TRIO OF THE YEAR

The Hyssongs

DUET OF THE YEAR

Chronicle

FEMALE Vocalist Of THE YEAR

Karen Peck

MALE Vocalist Of THE YEAR

Michael Combs

SUNRISE AWARD

Joy Holden

Sunrise Duet Of The Year

The Hagers

SUNRISE TRIO OF THE YEAR

Fields Of Grace

SUNRISE QUARTET OF THE YEAR

Phillips & Banks

SONG OF THE YEAR

Anytimes A Good Time – Hyssongs

Sunrise Song of the Year

Right Here, Right Now – Joy Holden

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR

Mark 209

Christian Country Song of the Year

You Say – Tonja Rose

ANTHONY BURGER INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Richard Hyssong

DOTTIE RAMBO SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Lisa Williamson

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

The Love Of My Savior – Eagles Wings

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Matthew Wilson

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tonja Rose

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Road

PAUL HEIL AWARD (Broadcasting)

Dan Bell – WJBZ

Radio Station Of The Year

WJBZ

Internet Station Of The Year

New Journey Radio