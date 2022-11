Chronicle released their first Christmas project entitled

“Chronicle Christmas, Down In Louisiana”

to all digital platforms 10/11/22. find it here

Chronicle says, “We can’t wait for you to hear it!” Get your copy today!

Producer, Ricky Atkinson, did a phenomenal job! Music produced at Lamp Music in Whitesburg, Georgia with musicians Danny Crawford, Mike Pillow, Paul Rogers.

Vocals produced in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

http://www.chroniclegospelgroup.com or email info@chroniclegospelgroup.com