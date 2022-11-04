StowTown Records Announces New Christmas Release From The Kramers

Nashville, TN (November 4, 2022) – Just before the Holiday season kicks into high gear, StowTown Records has announced the release of a brand new Christmas recording from talented musical family, The Kramers. Simply titled, Christmas, the recording marks the group’s debut Christmas album and their third release from StowTown.

Christmas allows multi-award winning producer/arranger, Wayne Haun to collaborate once again with The Kramers to produce a recording that truly captures the excitement and wonder of Christmas. With angelic harmonies and masterful arrangements, this 10-song musical work of art combines worshipful vocals with stellar instrumentation to create a bit of Christmas “magic” for each listener. Wayne shares, “Recording this album was a definite highlight of the year. The Kramers are always open to fresh ideas and they allow me to think outside the box to find new ways to tell the greatest story ever told. Collaborating with Trey Ivey, Brian Eads and David Clydesdale just put the icing on the Christmas cookie!”

For more than two decades, Scott and Rachel Kramer have shared the Gospel message in song throughout the world. Over the past few years, they have been joined by their daughter, Maria, and son-in-law, Ben Wolfe, to create the rich diversity that has made them favorites among listeners of all ages. With this new release, The Kramers will no doubt increase their fan base, as the recording captures the true spirit of Christmas with traditional carols, modern classics and brand new songs that are sure to become holiday favorites.

Christmas includes standards like “There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays,” “Feliz Navidad,” “O Holy Night,” and “Mary, Did You Know?” as well as “Carol Celebration,” a medley of familiar and beloved Christmas hymns. Additionally, the project offers several new songs, including “All You Are,” their hit single released last year, and “These Are The Gifts I Bring,” a reminder of the true meaning of the season, written by group founder, Scott Kramer.

The very first Christmas celebration occurred when the heavenly host appeared proclaiming “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” With Christmas, The Kramers offer each listener the opportunity to experience a similar celebration as they proclaim the glorious message of Christ’s birth.

Christmas is distributed by Provident/Sony and is available on all digital platforms worldwide, and wherever fine Christian music is sold, including christianbook.com and amazon.com.

Christmas Track List:

All You Are

Alleluia To The Newborn King

Carol Celebration (Hark! The Herald Angles Sing/Angels We Have Heard On High/The First Noel/O Come, All Ye Faithful)

Heaven’s Child

Feliz Navidad

(There’s No Place Like) Home For The Holidays

In The First Light

Mary, Did You Know?

O Holy Night

Son Of David

These Are The Gifts I Bring