2022 Looks Bright For The Perrys

The Perrys are thrilled to announce the addition of Jamie Streetman. Jamie is joining the legendary group just as they head into the studio for their next recording on StowTown Records, set to release mid-2022. The first single from this upcoming album will debut on Southern Gospel radio in February and will be available on all digital music platforms on February 18, 2022.

At 29, Jamie has become a familiar voice in gospel music circles, having performed with Paul’s Journey, Master’s Promise and most recently with The Griffith Family. A native of Lufkin, TX, Jamie currently lives in Nashville, TN. He shares, “I count it an honor to be entrusted to carry on the legacy that my predecessors have established before me with The Perrys. I’m excited about this new season and am looking forward to all that it brings!”

In 2021, The Perrys celebrated their 50th year of continuously sharing the message of the Gospel through their powerful music ministry. While recent years have brought a myriad of challenges, the Perrys have felt loved and supported and are ready for this new chapter in their story. “The Perrys are very blessed and honored to have Jamie as a part of our team,” says Libbi Perry Stuffle. “We feel that he will be a great asset to the group and will fit in perfectly with us. The Perrys are very excited about the future and what God has in store for us. Our upcoming project, the first since our 2019 release, is even more exciting with this new group in place.”

For the latest information on The Perrys and to find out when they will be in your area, be sure to follow them on social media.